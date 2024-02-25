By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 14:18

Stand up paddle race Photo: Club Náutico Marítimo de Benalmádena

Benalmadena Council and Benalmadena Marina with the collaboration of the Club Nautico Maritímo de Benalmadena and Team Hercules, invite you to participate in the first edition of the Benalmadena SUP (stand up paddle) Race, the ‘Battle for Hercules’, an International Paddle Surf Race.

The Benalmadena SUP Race 2024 will be held in the waters of Benalmadena on Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14 and will take place on the beach of Malapesquera.

The event aims to bring high level Paddle Surfing to the Benalmadena Coast, as it will be attended by the top ten world riders and World Champions. But they haven’t forgotten the Amateur categories, where everyone will be able to enjoy the bay of Malapesquera and its beaches that are perfect for the practice of Paddle Surf.

For all this the organisers have designed a very demanding and very attractive event for everyone.