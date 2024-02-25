By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 14:18
Stand up paddle race
Photo: Club Náutico Marítimo de Benalmádena
Benalmadena Council and Benalmadena Marina with the collaboration of the Club Nautico Maritímo de Benalmadena and Team Hercules, invite you to participate in the first edition of the Benalmadena SUP (stand up paddle) Race, the ‘Battle for Hercules’, an International Paddle Surf Race.
The Benalmadena SUP Race 2024 will be held in the waters of Benalmadena on Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14 and will take place on the beach of Malapesquera.
The event aims to bring high level Paddle Surfing to the Benalmadena Coast, as it will be attended by the top ten world riders and World Champions. But they haven’t forgotten the Amateur categories, where everyone will be able to enjoy the bay of Malapesquera and its beaches that are perfect for the practice of Paddle Surf.
For all this the organisers have designed a very demanding and very attractive event for everyone.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.