Connecting Benalmadena and Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 12:33

Agreement on coastal path Photo: Facebook / Dip de Malaga

Two new sections of the Senda Litoral (coastal path) will link the coastal strip of Fuengirola and Benalmadena for walking and cycling.

These are, the construction of a footbridge over the El Jardin stream, which serves as a boundary between the two municipalities and, the creation of a 700-metre walkway on Carvajal beach. This will be financed by the Diputación de Málaga with and investment of almost €400,000.

The president of the Diputación de Málaga, Elías Bendodo; the delegate of the Andalusian Government in Málaga, José Luis Ruz Espejo; the mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, and the mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, took part in a ceremony to kick-start the two projects

This will be the first time that the two municipalities will be connected on the beachfront as part of the coastal path project to connect Nerja and Manilva, at the two ends of the province, by means of uninterrupted coastal promenades.

Elías Bendodo explained that the Coastal Path continues to advance with these two new projects, which will link the two municipalities, and which will allow a pedestrian route of more than 16 kilometres through the two towns.

He also said that the Provincial Council will invest a further €2 million in 2024 on the Coastal Path, which already covers just over 100 kilometres. A further 60 kilometres are still pending, of which some 40 kilometres are already under construction or awaiting approval.