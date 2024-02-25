Corvera Airport Bus updates schedule for better connectivity

By Catherine McGeer •
The bus service linking Corvera Airport (RMU) to Murcia and Cartagena will change from February 26 to March 25. The revised schedule offers two weekly connections to both cities, maintaining an affordable ticket price of €1.85.
Direct routes from the airport to the bus stations in Murcia and Cartagena, and vice versa, will continue as usual with the fare unchanged.
Throughout the February 26 to March 25 period, the new schedule is as follows:
For those seeking more information on schedules and services, the official website InterbusMurcia.es provides details.
José Manuel Pancorbo, the Regional Minister of Development and Infrastructure, emphasised the convenience of this new service, aligning with the operation of 30 flights on both Mondays and Fridays at the International Airport of the Murcia Region.
Since its inception, the service has been used by a total of 222 travelers, a positive outcome according to Pancorbo. Notably, the connection with flights from Madrid and Barcelona has received positive feedback. With a regional investment of €22,591, this service will be available until March 25, focusing on domestic flights while also benefiting tourists. The Ministry of Development made assurances that the service will continue during the summer months.
