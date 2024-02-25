Easter photo contest

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 12:49
Alhaurin photography club
Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall
The Photographic Association of Alhaurin de la Torre has organized the first Photography Contest for Easter.
This free contest will take place between Friday March 22 and Easter Sunday, March 31. To participate it is necessary to register by filling out the form at: https://rb.gy/6etcc7. Once registered you will receive an email with confirmation and information.
To participate it is simply necessary to be of legal age and resident in Spain. A maximum of three works can be entered. On Easter Sunday, no more entries will be accepted and within two weeks the jury will choose the three winning photographs from among twenty that will be shortlisted. The following prizes will be awarded:first prize, €300; second prize, €200; third prize €100.
The photographs will be exclusively related to Semana Santa in Alhaurin containing a recognisable Easter element. The works are anonymous and will only have an identifying number to guarantee transparency.
Miguel Nogues, president of the association, thanked the Council for their collaboration and encouraged photographers to focus on the best of Semana Santa.
