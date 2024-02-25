Festival Coming soon to Benidorm

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 15:27

The fun begins Credit:www.benidorm.org

This month, effigies are built, exhibited and finally burned in a symbolic rite to mark the end of the old years’s experiences and bring in a fresh season of hope.

On Saturday March 5 at 17:00, “La Crida”(the cry), will announce the opening of the celebrations in the town. This is an event the heralds the imminent arrival of the fallas festivities and means that parties are just around the corner. Hundreds of residents and visitors attend “La Crida”, in which the three fallas regions of Benidorm- Els Tolls, Rincon de Loix and the Centro district- invite the citizens and visitors to join in the celebrations.

This opening event brings excitement to Benidorm, because it means that in a few days, the town will be transformed with the warmth, colour and excitement of a fiesta.

Although we still have another week to wait, on Sunday, March 6, there’s a paella competition organised by the local Junta, at the restaurant Trinquet, Avenida de l’Albir, Rotonda Excalibur, on the outskirts of Benidorm.

Beginning at 11:30, it’s one of the very first outdoor events of the year and it’s a delicious way to welcome Easter.