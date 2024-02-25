By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 16:30

Ciudad Real Holy Week poster 2024 Credit: Ciudad Real Council, Facebook

The Christ of Forgiveness and Waters starred as the official poster for Holy Week in Ciudad Real.

February 24 was a significant day in the history of Ciudad Real, as the official poster for the Semana Santa (The Holy Week) was presented by the artist, Jesus Mendez Lastrucci.

The Mayor of Ciudad Real, Francisco Cañizares, had spotted the art piece alongside the president of the Association of Brotherhoods, Yolanda Gomez and the older Sister of the Brotherhood of Cristo del Perdon y de las Aguas, Pilar Cervantes.

The Mayor thanked the artist for his contribution: “The Holy Week is our identity and we are very proud that we have managed to make it of National Tourist Interest and that it attracts thousands of people to our city, year after year.”

Lastrucci was born in Seville in 1971 and began his artistic career in 1991, with several previous commissions for Ciudad Real, including the Holy Mary of the Sweet Name, and Christ Outraged and Crowned with Thorns or Saint Mary of Forgiveness.