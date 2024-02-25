La Nucia´s tie to the Paris Olympics

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 8:30

La Nucia hosts Olympic boxers Credit: La Nucia Council

This year, La Nucia presents the Sports Events 2024 at FITUR (International Fair of Tourism), a key act in leading professionals to the Paris Olympics.

Known as the City of Sports, La Nucia will host a calendar, affluent with national and worldwide events, including the

Spanish Outdoor Athletics Championship, Mediterranean Fencing Championship, and Boxam International Elite Tournament.

On many of these occasions, points will be disputed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics, with 20 to 30 past Olympic winners and four 2024 Olympics participants attending.

Felipe Martinez, from the Spanish Federation of Boxing, expressed his gratitude to the city, holding, “The best events of Europe, and the best events of the World.”

The City Council is collaborating with around 30 countries for boxing activities, inviting approximately 300 exceptional professionals, marking the busiest event ever in the history of Spanish boxing.

The Director of the Competitions of FETRI (Spanish Federation of Triathlon), Jorge Garcia, similarly gave thanks to the city and what it does for “the Spanish sport”, highlighting the vast amount of facilities in La Nucia and its future: “We need to maximize the technical possibilities that the city of La Nucia gives us.”

With around 70 countries participating, La Nucia

remains to be the centre not only of Spanish but European sport, contributing to events as large as the Olympic Games.