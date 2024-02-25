Lions raise money for Ukrainian Family

By Kevin Fraser Park •
raising money for Ukraine
On Saturday February 24, the second anniversary of the Ukrainian conflict, the La Cala de Mijas Lions were at the Legends Show Bar in La Cala along with a full house and the Ukrainian family who are currently staying with Lions Vice-President Karen Blair.
The Rybalka family, a mother and her two children were entertained by Theo and the excellent Frankie B. A raffle took place along with an auction with a surprise item of a car (a toy Porsche) donate by Legends owner Paul.
The event raised a total of €1,275 for the Lions who continue supporting those in need throughout the community and support for Ukraine. The next Lions event is a Car Treasure Hunt to be held on March 24, further information and tickets are available from the Lions Charity shop in Calle Torremolinos, La Cala de Mijas, tel: 637 185 533.
