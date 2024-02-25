Lions raise money for Ukrainian Family

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 14:05

raising money for Ukraine Photo: Facebook / La Cala Lions

On Saturday February 24, the second anniversary of the Ukrainian conflict, the La Cala de Mijas Lions were at the Legends Show Bar in La Cala along with a full house and the Ukrainian family who are currently staying with Lions Vice-President Karen Blair.

The Rybalka family, a mother and her two children were entertained by Theo and the excellent Frankie B. A raffle took place along with an auction with a surprise item of a car (a toy Porsche) donate by Legends owner Paul.

The event raised a total of €1,275 for the Lions who continue supporting those in need throughout the community and support for Ukraine. The next Lions event is a Car Treasure Hunt to be held on March 24, further information and tickets are available from the Lions Charity shop in Calle Torremolinos, La Cala de Mijas, tel: 637 185 533.