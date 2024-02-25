Live Opera Broadcast in Calpe

By Katriona Sporkmann • Updated: 25 Feb 2024 • 12:40

Teatro Real Madrid Credit: Luis Quintero: https://www.pexels.com

Whether you’re new to opera, or you’re already a fan, this is a great introduction to the drama and emotion of the art form, which is enjoying new popularity.

A tragic story of revenge, envy and sacrifice “Rigoletto” is one of Verdi’s best known operas. The performance features well known arias such as “la donna e mobile”(women abandon us), which have found their way into popular culture, thanks to performances by Luciano Pavarotti and other tenors.

The story begins in humour. Rigoletto is always teasing and his latest joke has set events in motion that are no longer amusing. When his daughter is seduced by the Duke, he plots vengeance. But nothing is that simple, and the many plot twists and turns bring the comedy into tragedy.

Tickets cost €12.00 and can be bought online at: ilumisound.es/tickets or at the door of Calpe’s “Casa de Cultura” (House of Culture), on the day.