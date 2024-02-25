Local Ladies Enjoy Social Lunches

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 13:24
Val and friends
Credit: Facebook.com
The meal will begin around 3:00 PM, with an informal meeting and drinks at Hepburn’s bar beforehand.
Local personality Val Daly said that the group began with only two friends and has now grown to where there are frequently as many as 40 diners. The event is always great fun and a good way to make new friends. Whether you’re new to the area, or just want to widen your social circle, you will find plenty of welcoming people to chat to.
The meetings happen in a range of local restaurants, which also gives you a chance to try out new dishes.
Specialising in authentic flavours of India and Nepal, the Gurkha restaurant also caters to more western tastes. This time, there are two menus to choose from with something to suit everyone. The menus are competitively priced too!
Val’s lunches are always hugely popular, so it’s important to contact her on Facebook and register your interest if you’d like to go along.
Katriona Sporkmann is originally from the Highlands of Scotland. She now lives on the Costa Blanca and is passionate about writing, literature and the natural world.
