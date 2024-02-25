By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 14:11

An epic adventure Photo: Los Motos Locos

Fuengirola buzzed with excitement as the Los Motos Locos scooter club, a group of 15 scooter enthusiasts geared up for their adventure.

On the crisp morning of Monday February 19, they revved up their classic Lambrettas and Vespas and set off on an epic journey to the Canaries. The combined age of these recycled teenagers reached an impressive 850 years, a testament to their enduring passion for the open road.

As the convoy of scooters rumbled through the streets, they will carry not only riders but decades of shared memories and a camaraderie that has blossomed since the formation of Los Motos Locos in 2007. The air was filled with the distinctive hum of two-stroke engines and the laughter of friends who had weathered the passage of time together.

Their journey across the azure waters towards Lanzarote and Fuerteventura promised breathtaking landscapes and new horizons. The group, fuelled by the spirit of adventure and a love for scooters that had only deepened with age, embraced the wind in their hair and the freedom of the open road.

As they roll into the Canaries, their scooters adorned with travel-worn stickers, the Los Motos Locos will not only conquer miles but will create an unforgettable chapter in the story of their lives.