Málaga’s €900K boost for safer roads

Canillas Upgrade: Roads and Safety
THE Provincial Council of Málaga is set to invest €900,000 in enhancing two key roads in Canillas de Aceituno. The plan includes the resurfacing of a 3.5-kilometre stretch of MA-4106 (access to Canillas de Aceituno via A-7205), repairing a retaining wall along this route, and stabilising a slope on MA-4105 (Canillas de Aceituno-Sedella). Deputy Nieves Atencia, joined by Canillas de Aceituno Mayor Vicente Campos, inspected the project sites, highlighting the improvements’ contribution to road safety.
€520,530 will be allocated to resurface the 3.5-kilometre stretch of MA-4106. This initiative is part of the Council’s third road improvement plan for the year. At the same time, €331,324 will be invested in stabilising a slope known for frequent rockslides. The project involves clearing unstable rocks, installing anchors, a 4-metre barrier, and a triple-twist metal mesh to prevent future rockfalls.
Additionally, €48,391 will be dedicated to repairing a damaged wall ensuring stability and safety. Upon completion, the roads will be marked with new vertical signage and necessary safety features to ensure a safer and more reliable transportation network for Canillas de Aceituno residents and visitors.
