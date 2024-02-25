Pet owners fined

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 11:39

Risking a fine Photo: Flickr CC

So far this year, the Local Police of Torremolinos have issued a total of 260 fines to pet owners for urination and faeces.

Torremolinos Council has highlighted the need for greater involvement by all people who have pets to take responsibility for them and keep the streets of the town clean. Dog urine is corrosive and damages street furniture, buildings and vehicles, so when dogs are taken out for a walk, owners should take a bottle with soapy water and a little vinegar or bleach to clean their urine, to eliminate smells and damage.

An awareness campaign also reminds owners that the Local Police will impose sanctions on those who fail to comply with the Ordinance for the Protection and Keeping of Animals, article 11 which states that, “people who walk dogs and other animals must prevent them from leaving their faeces and urine in any place intended for pedestrians” and that “whenever droppings are left in any space, whether public or private, the person with the animal is obliged to clean it up immediately”.

It’s also worth remembering that fines of between €75 and €500 can be issued as a deterrent to this type of uncivic behaviour.