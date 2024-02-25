Pet owners fined

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 11:39
Risking a fine
Photo: Flickr CC
So far this year, the Local Police of Torremolinos have issued a total of 260 fines to pet owners for urination and faeces.
Torremolinos Council has highlighted the need for greater involvement by all people who have pets to take responsibility for them and keep the streets of the town clean. Dog urine is corrosive and damages street furniture, buildings and vehicles, so when dogs are taken out for a walk, owners should take a bottle with soapy water and a little vinegar or bleach to clean their urine, to eliminate smells and damage.
An awareness campaign also reminds owners that the Local Police will impose sanctions on those who fail to comply with the Ordinance for the Protection and Keeping of Animals, article 11 which states that, “people who walk dogs and other animals must prevent them from leaving their faeces and urine in any place intended for pedestrians” and that “whenever droppings are left in any space, whether public or private, the person with the animal is obliged to clean it up immediately”.
It’s also worth remembering that fines of between €75 and €500 can be issued as a deterrent to this type of uncivic behaviour.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.