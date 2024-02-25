Rightway Insurance – Do it right

By EWN • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 14:08

Right Way Insurance is not just another insurance company.

It was set up by British expatriates living in Spain, for the benefit of other expatriates living or owning property here in Spain. With over 20 year’s experience and highly trained advisors your insurance needs are their priority. It continues to focus on providing the right service for Expatriates in Spain.

Right Way Insurance offers a full range of Insurance and Financial Products for both Business and Families at an affordable price. Their aim is to provide you with the best product with the most benefits at a competitive price within the Spanish Insurance market.

Right Way comes highly recommended by users such as David “After having to make several claims, and receiving a first class service, I have recommended Right Way Insurance to many friends and will continue to do so.”

With experience of working and living in both the UK and Spain Right Way understands the requirements of the expatriate who resides or owns property in Spain and they understand the differences that may exist with insurance policies from one country to the other.

Home, car, medical, pets, boats, or travel insurance: you name it and Right Way will provide a personalised quote for you. Whatever your insurance requirements are, give Right Way the opportunity to customise a service to meet your needs.

If you are in business Right Way can also meet your requirements, and if you are a community of owners they will provide comprehensive coverage with 24-hour assistance. There is no need to get it wrong: get it right with Right Way Insurance. For a quote visit their website: insurancerightway.com, email them on insure@rightwayinsure.com, or just give them a ring on 952 934 963

Sponsored