Supporting the elderly in Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 10:33
AFA Teulada-Moraira Alzeihmer Association
Credit: AFA Teulada-Moraira Alzeihmer Association, Facebook
Costa Blanca can be an ideal location for retirement, with many facilities and support systems to aid the lives of European elders.
The Red Cross
The Red Cross healthcare professionals offer free medical treatment and provide carers and family members with training in technical and personal skills of care.
The seniors´ Day Centre is regularly available to help the elderly build autonomy and develop relationships by engaging in stimulating and refreshing activities.
Benidorm City Council
All retirees living in Benidorm can apply for financial help. This year Benidorm´s City Council has contributed €500,000 to fund the home care service for the elderly who have limited financial resources.
The aid covers the care and special needs costs, ensuring an improved level of comfort in the lives of the elders.
Benissa City Council
Benissa City Council collaborates with its citizens, offering yoga and gymnastics activities by the Department of the Elderly and encourages participation by providing events including musical shows and dancing.
Age in Spain
Age in Spain is the first national charity in Spain dedicated to the welfare of English-speaking seniors, helping them integrate into the new country.
The organisation provides those in need with advice when looking for the support services available in Spain.
AFA Teulada-Moraira Alzeihmer Association
Founded in 1998, AFA provides relief to those struggling with Alzheimer’s and their families.
They have a day centre where therapeutic and informational days are held and offer consultations with social workers and psychologists.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
