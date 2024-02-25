Teulada-Moraira: Women´s football

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 17:05

First women´s football team in Teulada-Moraira Credit: Teulada-Moraira Council

On February 23, the Teulada-Moraira City Council celebrated the formation of the first-ever women´s football team of the municipality.

This cultural breakthrough was much anticipated, as the Mayor of the town, Raul Llobell commented: “It is something that has been pursued for a long time and is now a reality. I am sure that they will bring many successes and joy to Teulada-Moraira.”

With this formation, the town authorities aim not only to create diversity in the sports sector but also to contribute to the equality all of citizens, regardless of gender.

The town´s Councilor for Sports and Youth, Josep Ivars, encouraged all those who hadn´t before had the chance, to participate in the town´s athletic culture.

“We are very happy to inaugurate the first women´s football team in Teulada-Moraira. We aim to instil fundamental values such as camaraderie, equality and respect in youth.”

The training began on February 26 at the Bernardo Font de Teulada Municipal Stadium, held regularly from 8.30 until 10 p. The minimum participation age is 10.