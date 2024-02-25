The future of Alicante is green

By Anna Akopyan •
Alicante´s renovated green streets
Credit: Alicante Council
The streets of Alicante have been transformed into a sustainable, green area with reduced pedestrian traffic.
The Alicante City Council has achieved environmentally efficient pedestrian routes, expanding the sidewalks, improving accessibility and reducing C02 emissions by more than 96.3 tons per year.
The project has been implemented in the Edusi neighbourhood, renovating 10,600-metre squares of the area by widening the sidewalks and creating more space.
The changes followed the European guidelines for the fight against climate change, planting trees not only to reduce C02 emissions but also to generate shaded areas for the upcoming summer, reducing the temperature.
The Head of the Technical Departure of Infrastructure, Iraiada Camara, stated: “The incorporation of trees and vegetation and the new street furniture have created pleasant spaces for pedestrians that favour neighbourhood relations and the revitalization of the area.”
The project used over a million euro investment, with 50 per cent co-financed by the FEDER (European Fonds of Regional Development).
The city has not only become greener but allowed for the innovative use of environmentally friendly buildings. Camarasa has explained his amendment: “Photocalyptic pavement has been used that is self-cleaning, biocidal and contributes to reducing C02 emissions and sound-absorbing pavement has been placed on the road that reduces the noise generated by vehicles.”
