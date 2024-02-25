The Mirador library moves a step closer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 12:43

The Mirador del Carmen library over 8 floors Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Hall is making progress with the new Library of Contemporary Cultures located in the Mirador del Carmen. The aim is to provide the space, which will have eight floors, with the technological means necessary to provide the services of a digital library, cultural events, as well as specific educational and leisure elements for children and young people.

The Library has been designed as a transversal, dynamic cultural centre, oriented towards the future and people’s needs. For this reason, it will be equipped with the most advanced technology and resources, so that its eight floors offer citizens a complete range of uses.

The first two floors will be independent areas dedicated to children and young people. The third floor will bededicated to consultation and periodicals, with an area for reading and studying.

The room dedicated to research will be located on floor 4, specialising in the sea and the environment, with access to the digital and physical catalogue specialising in this area. On the fifth floor there will be a ‘coworking’ area, a space that can be reserved by work groups, whether they are students, researchers or workers.

Floors 6 and 7 will be study and workshop areas. There will also be a tiered area where workshops, conferences and courses can be offered. The top floor of the library will be a special space where audiovisual, cinema, music and radio will coexist.