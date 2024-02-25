The Mirador library moves a step closer

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 12:43
The Mirador del Carmen library over 8 floors
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
Estepona Town Hall is making progress with the new Library of Contemporary Cultures located in the Mirador del Carmen. The aim is to provide the space, which will have eight floors, with the technological means necessary to provide the services of a digital library, cultural events, as well as specific educational and leisure elements for children and young people.
The Library has been designed as a transversal, dynamic cultural centre, oriented towards the future and people’s needs. For this reason, it will be equipped with the most advanced technology and resources, so that its eight floors offer citizens a complete range of uses.
The first two floors will be independent areas dedicated to children and young people. The third floor will bededicated to consultation and periodicals, with an area for reading and studying.
The room dedicated to research will be located on floor 4, specialising in the sea and the environment, with access to the digital and physical catalogue specialising in this area. On the fifth floor there will be a ‘coworking’ area, a space that can be reserved by work groups, whether they are students, researchers or workers.
Floors 6 and 7 will be study and workshop areas. There will also be a tiered area where workshops, conferences and courses can be offered. The top floor of the library will be a special space where audiovisual, cinema, music and radio will coexist.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.