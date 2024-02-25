Torremolinos exceeds 70,000 inhabitants for the first time in its history

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 11:50

Paseo Torremolinos Photo: Wikimedia CC

Torremolinos has exceeded 70,000 registered inhabitants for the first time in its history, according to the latest official data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), which shows the population of the city in 2023.

Torremolinos has been progressively gaining population since the records of the National Institute of Statistics began. In 1842, the first year, INE counted 785 people in the town, a figure that has been increasing and in the last decade has remained close to 70,000 inhabitants but without ever breaking this barrier.

The multiculturalism and diversity of Torremolinos is reflected in its municipal census, which today includes 125 nationalities, a melting pot of cultures that shows the cosmopolitanism of the municipality.

By nationalities, the Moroccan population is the most present in the town with 1,757 people, closely followed by Italians with 1,625. In third place are citizens from the United Kingdom, with 1,300 inhabitants. The Colombian community is also very numerous with 1,024 citizens. Ukrainians (985), Chinese (894) and citizens from the Netherlands (705) are also present in Torremolinos.

The diversity of the population of Torremolinos is reflected in the presence of citizens from countries as diverse as Togo, Cape Verde, Namibia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Congo.