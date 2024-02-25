Torremolinos exceeds 70,000 inhabitants for the first time in its history

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 11:50
Paseo Torremolinos
Photo: Wikimedia CC
Torremolinos has exceeded 70,000 registered inhabitants for the first time in its history, according to the latest official data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), which shows the population of the city in 2023.
Torremolinos has been progressively gaining population since the records of the National Institute of Statistics began. In 1842, the first year, INE counted 785 people in the town, a figure that has been increasing and in the last decade has remained close to 70,000 inhabitants but without ever breaking this barrier.
The multiculturalism and diversity of Torremolinos is reflected in its municipal census, which today includes 125 nationalities, a melting pot of cultures that shows the cosmopolitanism of the municipality.
By nationalities, the Moroccan population is the most present in the town with 1,757 people, closely followed by Italians with 1,625. In third place are citizens from the United Kingdom, with 1,300 inhabitants. The Colombian community is also very numerous with 1,024 citizens. Ukrainians (985), Chinese (894) and citizens from the Netherlands (705) are also present in Torremolinos.
The diversity of the population of Torremolinos is reflected in the presence of citizens from countries as diverse as Togo, Cape Verde, Namibia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Congo.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.