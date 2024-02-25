By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 20:19

UK's youth and military service: Attitudes towards World War era conscription. Image: Nesterenko Maxym / Shutterstock.com.

As Europe faces heightened tensions and the possibility of conflict, discussions about military readiness and conscription have resurfaced.

A recent YouGov survey provides insights into the attitudes of the UK’s younger generations towards serving in the armed forces in the event of a world war.

According to the survey, 38 per cent of individuals under the age of 40 would refuse to serve in the armed forces if a new world war were to erupt, with 30 per cent indicating they would not serve even in the face of imminent invasion.

Interestingly, this age bracket corresponds to the demographic initially targeted for conscription during both World Wars.

A small proportion of respondents (7 per cent) stated they would volunteer for the armed forces in the event of a world war, a figure that rises to 11 per cent if the British mainland itself were under threat. Additionally, 21-23 per cent expressed willingness to accept conscription if necessary.

However, a significant portion of respondents remained uncertain about their willingness to serve or believed that age or disability might disqualify them from military service.

Notably, women in the conscription age bracket were more likely than men to express reluctance to serve, with 43 per cent indicating they would refuse in the event of a world war (compared to 32 per cent of men).

The survey also explored public opinion on whether women should be conscripted in the event of a world war.

A large majority (72 per cent) expressed support for women’s conscription, with 42 per cent advocating for equal service opportunities for men and women, while 30 per cent suggested potential restrictions on certain roles, such as excluding women from serving in infantry positions.

Interestingly, women within the conscription age range were more divided on this issue, with 19 per cent opposing women’s conscription, although a majority (60 per cent) still believed women should serve in the armed forces in some capacity.