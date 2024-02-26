Adios Hotel Lagomar: La Manga’s abandoned 1970s monstrosity

By Catherine McGeer •
La Manga's iconic Hotel Lagomar demolished
AT long last the Hotel Lagomar, a 1970s-era building that never saw use, has been completely demolished in La Manga. Demolition works, initiated in November, concluded on February 23. Mayor José Miguel Luengo expressed his satisfaction, anticipating a transformed landscape for tourists starting from Easter.
The sprawling complex occupied a 20,000-square-metre plot and was declared a ruin in 2012 due to structural decay caused by nearly fifty years of exposure to adverse weather. Despite years of demands for demolition from locals, it remained standing until now. After eleven years of requests, negotiations, and delays, the San Javier Town Council finally greenlit the building’s demolition.
San Javier took on the demolition, billing the owners, Intramanga Turística, nearly €800,000. If the owners fail to cover the costs, the plot may be auctioned to offset expenses. Waste management and site conditioning remain, with the project expected to conclude by early April, leaving residents astonished at the swift progress after decades of the building being a fixture in La Manga’s urban landscape.
