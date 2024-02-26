By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 13:00
Alicante celebrates excellence: 31 entities honoured for a decade of tourism quality. Image: Alicante City & Beach.
The Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board has acknowledged the outstanding contributions of 31 companies and institutions.
These businesses have maintained certification within the Comprehensive Tourism Quality System in SICTED Destinations for a decade.
Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, emphasised the significance of participation in SICTED, highlighting its role in enhancing tourism competitiveness and elevating the appeal of Alicante as a tourist destination.
She expressed gratitude for the dedication and hard work of the more than 140 services affiliated with the system, all striving to provide exceptional service to visitors.
The councillor added that this commitment has contributed to Alicante’s reputation as a desirable destination for both national and international tourists.
SICTED, a project initiated by the Secretary of State for Tourism and implemented in the Valencian Community by Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, is managed by the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board.
The 31 entities recognised for maintaining certification for a decade received plaques in acknowledgement of their dedication.
These include a diverse range of establishments such as hotels, restaurants, beaches, museums, and tourist information centres, all of which play a vital role in enhancing the tourism experience in Alicante.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.