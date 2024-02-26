By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 13:00

Alicante celebrates excellence: 31 entities honoured for a decade of tourism quality. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

The Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board has acknowledged the outstanding contributions of 31 companies and institutions.

These businesses have maintained certification within the Comprehensive Tourism Quality System in SICTED Destinations for a decade.

Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, emphasised the significance of participation in SICTED, highlighting its role in enhancing tourism competitiveness and elevating the appeal of Alicante as a tourist destination.

She expressed gratitude for the dedication and hard work of the more than 140 services affiliated with the system, all striving to provide exceptional service to visitors.

The councillor added that this commitment has contributed to Alicante’s reputation as a desirable destination for both national and international tourists.

SICTED, a project initiated by the Secretary of State for Tourism and implemented in the Valencian Community by Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, is managed by the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board.

The 31 entities recognised for maintaining certification for a decade received plaques in acknowledgement of their dedication.

These include a diverse range of establishments such as hotels, restaurants, beaches, museums, and tourist information centres, all of which play a vital role in enhancing the tourism experience in Alicante.