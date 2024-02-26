By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 14:44

Alicante's museums and hotels forge alliance to enhance cultural tourism. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante’s main museums and cultural centres have joined hands with the Provincial Association of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations of Alicante (APHA).

The partnership has been set up so Alicante’s exhibitions and cultural offerings can be shared with visitors staying in the province’s hotels.

This collaborative effort involves placing informational displays in hotel receptions, featuring details about each museum and venue grouped under MUSEA, along with a QR code directing visitors to the respective website.

Currently, 30 hotels and tourist apartments have signed up, with more expected to join in the coming weeks.

The establishments included in MUSEA are municipal venues such as MACA, Las Cigarreras, La Lonja, MUSA, and Museo Nueva Tabarca, along with provincial cultural centres like MARQ (Archaeological Museum of Alicante), MUBAG (Museum of Fine Arts of Alicante), and the Alicantino Institute of Culture Juan Gil Albert.

Other participants include The Ocean Race Museum, MUA (Museum of the University of Alicante), Alicante City University Headquarters, and the Alicante Water Museum.

Councillor for Culture, Nayma Beldjilali, praised the initiative and emphasised the efforts made by the participating centres to promote their programs among both residents and tourists.

The collaboration is expected to boost cultural visits and enhance dissemination among tourists.