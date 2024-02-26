By Anna Ellis •
In its inaugural month of operation, the virtual assistant of the Alicante City Council, ALI, accessible at ali.alicante.es, has delivered impressive results.
ALI efficiently resolved 8,688 procedures and queries online within seconds, issuing over 826 registration certificates, assisting 194 individuals with online payments, and facilitating 166 prior appointments.
Antonio Peral, the Councilor for Innovation, IT, and Digital Agenda of the Alicante City Council, expressed great satisfaction with ALI’s performance, noting that it has surpassed all usage expectations in its first month.
ALI has proven to be a valuable, rapid, effective, and highly efficient tool, greatly exceeding the administrative community’s expectations and bringing the City Council closer to the citizens.
In detail, ALI assisted more than 4,474 citizens, addressing municipal administrative procedures and queries instantly, while also responding to 4,250 user questions.
Among the total queries, over 7,733 were handled in Spanish, 139 in English, and 175 in Valencian.
