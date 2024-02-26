Almanzora Friends visit Sierra Nevada

By John Smith • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 12:21

The large group of friends at the snowfield Credit: Almanzora Group of Friends

On February 19, the Almanzora Group Of Friends went on a day trip to the Sierra Nevada ski resort and the Nevada shopping centre.

Two coaches needed

When the day trip was first announced it was over-subscribed on that same day and as the demand was so high, two coaches were needed.

In all 108 people went and the first pick up started at 8am with the coaches arriving at the resort at midday.

The idea of creating a snowfield was the brainchild of a Spanish consul in Helsinki in the late 19th century and living in a snow covered skiing mad country like Finland inspired the diplomat to suggest that a resort should be developed near his home town, Grenada.

The fields themselves are the most southerly in Europe and the season normally runs from December to May with over 1 million visitors last season.

The group spent two and half hours there taking in the sights and enjoying the lovely weather mainly staying on the lower section although the more adventurous took the gondola to the mid-section.

Shopping and lunch

From the ski resort they headed for the Nevada mall, enjoying the view from the coaches although many of the pine trees harboured nests of pine processionary caterpillars.

With two hours or so to spend at the shopping centre some chose food whilst others hit the shops before heading back home.

All are welcome to join the Almanzora Group of Friends by calling 602 495 306 or visiting their website https://www.almanzoragof.org/.