Almanzora Friends visit Sierra Nevada

By John Smith •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 12:21
The large group of friends at the snowfield
Credit: Almanzora Group of Friends
On February 19, the Almanzora Group Of Friends went on a day trip to the Sierra Nevada ski resort and the Nevada shopping centre.
When the day trip was first announced it was over-subscribed on that same day and as the demand was so high, two coaches were needed.
In all 108 people went and the first pick up started at 8am with the coaches arriving at the resort at midday.
The idea of creating a snowfield was the brainchild of a Spanish consul in Helsinki in the late 19th century and living in a snow covered skiing mad country like Finland inspired the diplomat to suggest that a resort should be developed near his home town, Grenada.
The fields themselves are the most southerly in Europe and the season normally runs from December to May with over 1 million visitors last season.
The group spent two and half hours there taking in the sights and enjoying the lovely weather mainly staying on the lower section although the more adventurous took the gondola to the mid-section.
From the ski resort they headed for the Nevada mall, enjoying the view from the coaches although many of the pine trees harboured nests of pine processionary caterpillars.
With two hours or so to spend at the shopping centre some chose food whilst others hit the shops before heading back home.
All are welcome to join the Almanzora Group of Friends by calling 602 495 306 or visiting their website https://www.almanzoragof.org/.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.