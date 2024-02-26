Almeria confronts EU in Brussels

By John Smith •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 15:33
The delegation that visited Brussels
Credit: Javier A. García X
The anger of farmers in Almeria which has been expressed by the regular blocking of roads by parades of slow moving tractors has rebounded on the European Union.
Working together, representatives of the Almeria Provincial Council and the Junta de Andalucía appeared before the European Parliament in Brussels on February 20 with a day-long presentation entitled ‘Almeria in Europe, an integrative approach: Water, Energy and Food’.
They argued that the agricultural sector of the province is one of the most sustainable agricultures in the world but currently faced many problems and therefore had very reasonable demands concerning the influx of cheap foreign fruit and vegetables, the additional cost faced by local farmers due to EU regulations, the high cost of fuel and the current drought.
The Almerian politicians were accompanied by experts drawn from different universities who were able to confirm the statements being made by the delegation and although Almeria admitted to being grateful to the European Union for its support, they want to see more.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
