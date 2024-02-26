By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 15:14

Beyond the norm: Unveiling the eccentric world of unconventional sports. Image: Extreme Ironing / Facebook.

Are you looking to shake things up in the world of sports? Welcome to the realm of eccentric activities.

Picture a sport that blends strategy with physical prowess, Chess Boxing fits the bill perfectly.

This thrilling contest, born in Berlin in 2003, sees competitors alternating between intense boxing and rapid-fire chess rounds over 11 rounds.

It’s a test of both mental sharpness and physical endurance, with victory achievable through knockout or checkmate.

For a quirky historical twist, consider Shin Kicking.

Originating in 17th-century England as a protest against Puritanism, this unconventional pastime has evolved into a fun-filled competition.

The goal? To topple your opponent by kicking their shins the most times.

Participants even stuff hay down their trousers to soften the blows, a clever solution to potential bruises.

But why settle for mundane chores when you can make them extreme? Enter Extreme Ironing, a sport that elevates the simple act of pressing clothes to new heights.

Conceived in Leicester in 1997, Extreme Ironing adds an adrenaline rush by ironing shirts in unexpected locations.

From the busy M1 motorway to the bottom of the world’s deepest pool, enthusiasts embrace the challenge of ironing in extraordinary places.