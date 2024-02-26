By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 16:30
Coins for cherubs: Italian town pays parents to give their newborn a saintly name. Image: Di Studio / Shutterstock.com.
A civil association in Matera, Italy, has launched a unique program to preserve the name Eustachio by offering financial incentives to parents who choose it for their newborns.
Eustachio isn’t just any name, it’s also the name of the local patron saint of the UNESCO-protected Italian town.
In the past, naming children after saints was common in Italy, but modern trends favour more contemporary names.
The Maria Santissima della Bruna association hopes to encourage the use of Eustachio to uphold the legacy of their patron saint for future generations.
The association aims to foster devotion, continuity, and tradition by honouring both of Matera’s patron saints: the Madonna della Bruna and Sant’Eustachio. Sant’Eustachio is not only a namesake but also revered as the protector of firefighters, hunters, and victims of torture.
His story, from an Ancient Roman general to a Christian martyr, holds deep significance for Matera.
While the exact amount offered to parents who choose the name Eustachio hasn’t been disclosed, the initiative has sparked discussion.
Some see it as outdated, while others suggest extending similar rewards for naming daughters Bruna, after the local Madonna.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
