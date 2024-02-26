Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 19:08

Plaza Castellón (Palmeretes) in Alicante. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Working Wonders

Alicante City Council has managed to generate new pedestrian routes, improve accessibility, change the urban landscape, and expand pavements, gaining space for pedestrians in the neighbourhoods of the Edusi territory, located between the two castles, which reduces CO2 emissions by more than 96.3 tons per year.

Elche’s Luck

Lady Luck smiled upon Elche in the National Lottery draw on February 24. The second prize was sold at an administration on Avenida de Novelda in Elche. Meanwhile, the two winning tickets were sold in Torrent, Valencia, and a municipality in the province of Almería.

Loo Tender

Torrevieja has now put out to tender the contract for the refurbishment and upkeep of 202 bus stops. The canopies have lacked maintenance service since 2015. The works will include the upkeep and cleaning of toilets at the most important stops on the bus routes.

Costa Pensions

The revaluation of pensions in Spain has placed the average in Elche above €1000 for the first time. On the Costa Blanca, pensioners in Santa Pola de Santa Pola are the best-paid in the region, with €1,116, while pensioners from Crevillent receive an average of €985.

Hero Firefighters

On February 25, a large fire broke out in an orchard between the Catral and Gomares roads, in Almoradí. The alert came in at 04:04 AM; fortunately, there were no personal injuries but much vegetation damage. Firefighters confirmed the fire was extinguished at 9:13 AM.

Sad End

52% of patients who request euthanasia have a neurological disease, the average age is 67 years, and one in ten dies before starting the assisted death process. This percentage represents the Valencian Community based on the nearly 60 requests since the law came into force in 2021.

Poetry in motion

Attention all literature enthusiasts and aspiring poets!

Day Nueva Council is calling on all aspiring writers to take part in the LV Daya Nueva Literary Poetry Contest, welcoming budding poets of all ages.

Entries should be in Spanish and consist of a minimum of 30 verses and a maximum of 100.

Each poet can submit up to three entries.

Entries should be sent anonymously with the author’s personal and contact details in a separate envelope.

The first prize includes a natural flower, a winner’s plaque, and a €1,200 cash prize, while the second prize includes a plaque and a €600 cash prize.

Submissions should be sent in triplicate, double-spaced, and postmarked no later than June 17, to: LV Certamen Literario Daya Nueva, Plaza de España, nº 3, 03159 Daya Nueva (Alicante).

The results of the contests will be announced on July 3, and winners will be notified.

Quieting Skies

During a recent meeting of the Environmental Monitoring Commission of the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, it was announced that soundproofing works have just been completed in 43 homes as part of the Acoustic Insulation Plan (PAA) for the airport.

Additionally, another 33 homes have been included in the plan after their owners met the required conditions.

This means soundproofing works have been carried out in a total of 3,247 homes, representing over 90 per cent completion of the works out of the 3,525 requests received.

The current census of homes eligible for the PAA at the Alicante airport is 3,853.

Residents interested in requesting soundproofing improvements can contact the Acoustic Insulation Plan Management Office, operated by Aena, for assistance.

If you are interested in submitting a soundproofing request, Aena can be contacted by phone at (+34) 915903170, or by email at office.paa@ineco.com.

Gardening Glory

Attention all gardening enthusiasts!

Are you an avid gardener but just don’t have the land?

Applications are now open until March 7 for the Ecological Gardens of Public Interest, offered by the Aspe City Council.

There are 18 plots available along Camino Parrés.

To qualify, applicants must be of legal age and have been registered residents in the municipality for at least one year.

Additionally, non-profit entities registered in the Municipal Registry of Associations, specifying the number of individuals benefiting from the garden’s use, exploitation, and enjoyment, are also eligible to apply.

This initiative aims to promote environmental sustainability and revive the tradition of gardening while encouraging organic farming practices.

For further details, contact the Local Development Agency by email at: dolo.valdes@aspe.es or by calling (+34) 966919900, extension 120.