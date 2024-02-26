Costa Blanca welcomes visitors from Rome

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 8:34

Whizzair´s view of Rome Credit: Whizzair, X

Whizzair airline has announced a new route between Rome and Alicante, starting in April.

Whizzair is an ultra-low-cost carrier and the largest airline in Central and Eastern Europe. Last year, the airline reached a record of 6.3 million passengers and looks forward to the future.

In February, following Whizzair´s announcement, a presentation was held by the company, alongside the Director of the Tourist Entity of the Alicante Provincial Council, Jose Mancebo.

Mancebo spoke out on the great news, stating that Costa Blanca, “seeks to generate a greater impact on the reception of Roman and Italian visitors and reconnect.”

Mancebo informed the audience about the popularity of Costa Blanca: “We are the Spanish province with the highest number of foreign residents in Europe.”

With Rome´s inhabitance of 4, 357, 000, 71 per cent of people prefer leisure tourism, making the Costa Blanca, as Mancebo noted, “the ideal place for Italian get-aways.”

During recent years, domestic tourism has been rising in popularity, and with three flights per week, from Rome to Alicante, both WhizzAir and Alicante authorities, are expecting a large number of Italian visitors in the upcoming future.