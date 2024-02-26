Couples marry later in life

By John Smith •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 15:22
Weddings are later in life but still very important
Credit: Rechanfle flickr
For much of the 20th Century, men who were wealthy often married women many years their junior whilst younger couples tended to come from less affluent families.
Now, according to figures released by Spain’s Institute of National Statistics (INE) in 2022 in Andalucia the average age of men getting married is just under 39 whilst women are aged 36 and this holds true for for most Provinces and Autonomous Communities with a few minor fluctuations.
There are various reasons why people across the board tend to marry later in life partly due to the very fact that more and more live together for longer outside of marriage and even if dating, are often unable to afford to rent or buy somewhere but live separately with parents.
This means that they have to save longer in order to afford to get married but this in turn may be one of the reasons that in many smaller communities, the birth rate is getting lower even though people tend to live even longer.
This then highlights the fact that in the long term with fewer adults working because of the drop in birth rates and more people living longer and claiming pensions, at some stage there will be insufficient funds available to allow payment.
This of course is why Spain and other countries are looking to raise the pensionable age.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
