Dance of the Dead on Maundy Thursday

Dance of the Dead
Credit: Dantzan flickr
The town of Verges in Catalonia is renowned for its incredible recreation of the last hours of Christ and its very dark Dance of Death on Maundy Thursday.
The event known as the La Processó de Verges which this year takes place on March 28 is based on an 18th Century poem by Catalan monk Antoni de Sant-Jeroni which incorporates all of the main events leading to the crucifixion.
The performance is split into three parts, beginning at 5pm, 10pm and 12.30am respectively and a large number of residents take part in the re-enactments.
The first part sees Roman legionaries march along the town streets every hour and whilst very colourful, is repetitive but many visitors find it useful to arrive early in order to secure parking and then book themselves in to one of the limited number of restaurants in the town.
Part two sees a theatrical performance on Plaça Major which begins at 10pm and tells the story of the Last Supper, Garden of Gethsemane and culminates in Pontius Pilate washing his hands of responsibility.
Admittance is by ticket only which be purchased in advance at the Koobin website at a cost of €22 per person.
The third part of the evening sees the start of the Holy Cross Procession as a figure dressed as Christ drags a cross through the streets of the town and during the two hour procession, the three falls of Christ take place before he arrives at the church of Sant Julià, where the crucifixion is acted out.
Lights are dimmed and in some parts of the town, the only lighting is from snail shells cemented into walls which contain tiny amounts of oil and a wick which is lit.
It is during the procession and at the crucifixion that the Dance of the Dead takes place with five ‘skeletons’, two adults and three children appearing to the solemn beat of spectral drummers.
One of the adult actors holds a black banner, and the other one a scythe. Both the banner and the scythe handle contain two mottoes: in Catalan, Lo temps és breu, or Time is short; and, in Latin, Nemini parco, or I spare no one.
Two of the children carry plates filled with ash, while the third has a clock without hands to imply that anyone can turn to ash at any time and the entire performance ends at about 3am on Good Friday morning.
It is believed that only one other town in Spain that features the Easter Dance of the Dead and that is in Manresa also in Catalonia but their event is not as exhaustive as that of Verges, it takes place on Good Friday and features 10 skeletons.
There are so many unusual and indeed unique towns and villages in Spain all of which are worth visiting.
