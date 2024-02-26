Double earthquake: La Mahala and Albondón rumble

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 14:44

Ongoing seismic activity sparks caution Image: IGN

IN a recent seismic event, the National Geographic Institute reported a magnitude 2 earthquake with its epicentre in La Malahá. The tremor occurred at 2:52 PM local time on February 24, reaching a depth of approximately twelve kilometres. No emergency calls related to the incident were reported to 112.

Albondón Hit by 1.5 Magnitude Tremor

This comes just a day after another quake, measuring 1.5 in magnitude, hit Albondón around 7:49 PM on February 23. While these tremors are relatively minor, they demonstrate the seismic activity in the region.

Preparedness Key as Region Faces Continued Tremors

Residents are advised to evacuate buildings after an earthquake. Those indoors should gather everyone and exit to the street, using stairs and checking for injuries. Following a strong quake, it’s crucial to inspect gas, water, and electrical lines without turning anything on. These areas remain on alert, emphasising the importance of preparedness and caution in the face of continued seismic activity.

