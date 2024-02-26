Double earthquake: La Mahala and Albondón rumble

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 14:44
Ongoing seismic activity sparks caution
Image: IGN
IN a recent seismic event, the National Geographic Institute reported a magnitude 2 earthquake with its epicentre in La Malahá. The tremor occurred at 2:52 PM local time on February 24, reaching a depth of approximately twelve kilometres. No emergency calls related to the incident were reported to 112.
This comes just a day after another quake, measuring 1.5 in magnitude, hit Albondón around 7:49 PM on February 23. While these tremors are relatively minor, they demonstrate the seismic activity in the region.
Residents are advised to evacuate buildings after an earthquake. Those indoors should gather everyone and exit to the street, using stairs and checking for injuries. Following a strong quake, it’s crucial to inspect gas, water, and electrical lines without turning anything on. These areas remain on alert, emphasising the importance of preparedness and caution in the face of continued seismic activity.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
