By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 12:14
Easter Bunny magic: Unwrapping the origins of a sweet tradition. Image: Shine Terror / Shutterstock.com.
Easter, synonymous with the end of Lent and the resurrection of Jesus, also sparkles with excitement for kids, thanks to the magical Easter Bunny and his bounty of sweets and chocolate eggs.
But behind the sugary treats lies a tale of tradition and folklore.
While the Easter Bunny is famed for hopping around with baskets, his origins delve deeper into history.
Linked to pagan customs, particularly the festival of Eostre, which celebrated fertility and spring, the rabbit symbolises abundance due to its prolific breeding.
Although the Bible doesn’t mention an egg-bearing hare, the Easter Bunny’s prominence in Christian celebrations evolved from these ancient traditions.
Introduced to America by German immigrants in the 1700s, the “Osterhase” or “Oschter Haws” was a beloved figure who laid colourful eggs for well-behaved children.
Nest-making and leaving carrots for the bunny were common practices.
The tradition soon spread across the rest of Europe and America, evolving over time to encompass not just eggs but also chocolates and toys.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years.
