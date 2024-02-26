By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 14:00

Elche Hotels: Record-breaking occupancy amidst winter's warmth. Image: VisitElche.

In January, hotels in Elche saw a historical peak in occupancy, reaching 67.7 per cent, marking a 6 per cent increase compared to 2023 and a 3.5-point rise from December.

What’s encouraging is that profitability remains steady, with the average room price staying at €60.58, just 10 cents higher than last year.

However, compared to December 2023, there was a decrease of €4.04 per room.

The Association of Tourism Companies of Elche notes that January typically sees lower occupancy due to fewer daylight hours and a lack of significant events.

They observed that weekends weren’t as busy as other times of the year.

Nonetheless, they highlight a “gradual improvement in winter seasonality,” noting that January’s occupancy rates were previously unseen until spring less than a decade ago.

Looking ahead, forecasts for February are optimistic despite international conflicts.

Economic indicators in Spain and key source markets remain positive, with expectations to match or exceed last year’s visitor numbers.

However, improving profitability remains a challenge due to stagnant prices compared to competing destinations.