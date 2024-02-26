By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 14:00
Elche Hotels: Record-breaking occupancy amidst winter's warmth. Image: VisitElche.
In January, hotels in Elche saw a historical peak in occupancy, reaching 67.7 per cent, marking a 6 per cent increase compared to 2023 and a 3.5-point rise from December.
What’s encouraging is that profitability remains steady, with the average room price staying at €60.58, just 10 cents higher than last year.
However, compared to December 2023, there was a decrease of €4.04 per room.
The Association of Tourism Companies of Elche notes that January typically sees lower occupancy due to fewer daylight hours and a lack of significant events.
They observed that weekends weren’t as busy as other times of the year.
Nonetheless, they highlight a “gradual improvement in winter seasonality,” noting that January’s occupancy rates were previously unseen until spring less than a decade ago.
Looking ahead, forecasts for February are optimistic despite international conflicts.
Economic indicators in Spain and key source markets remain positive, with expectations to match or exceed last year’s visitor numbers.
However, improving profitability remains a challenge due to stagnant prices compared to competing destinations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.