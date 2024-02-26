Family films for Easter

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 10:50

The Easter Holiday is an ideal time to get together with family and watch films which will enchant the children.

Peter Rabbit

A 2018 comedy film, based on the classic book, The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter, the children familiar with the story will easily pick up on the renovated version adapted to the modern times.

With James Corden as Peter Rabbit and Margot Robbie as Flopsy, the story follows the English rabbit family of Peter Rabbit, his cousin, Benjamin Bunny and three sisters Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail.

Their elderly and unanimously hated neighbour, Mr. McGregor dies of a heart attack, leading to the Rabbits taking over his home.

Hop

Premiered in 2011, by the creators of Despicable Me, the Easter Bunny of Hop is voiced by Russell Brand, creating a witty and rebellious protagonist.

The young rabbit destined to follow in his father´s footsteps and become the Easter Bunny, dreams of becoming a drummer in a band, and runs away to Hollywood, befriending Fred, an out-of-job guy, struggling with life.

The Dog Who Saved Easter

A family-friendly film from 2014, the story follows the Bannister family, specifically, their pet Zeus´s adventure.

The family leaves Zeus at a dog´s daycare for the holiday but during his stay a criminal breaks into the building.

The brave dog tries his best to save Easter.