Family films for Easter

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 10:50
Mini eggs minion-styled theme
Credit: Scouse Smurf, Flickr
The Easter Holiday is an ideal time to get together with family and watch films which will enchant the children.
Peter Rabbit
A 2018 comedy film, based on the classic book, The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter, the children familiar with the story will easily pick up on the renovated version adapted to the modern times.
With James Corden as Peter Rabbit and Margot Robbie as Flopsy, the story follows the English rabbit family of Peter Rabbit, his cousin, Benjamin Bunny and three sisters Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail.
Their elderly and unanimously hated neighbour, Mr. McGregor dies of a heart attack, leading to the Rabbits taking over his home.
Hop
Premiered in 2011, by the creators of Despicable Me, the Easter Bunny of Hop is voiced by Russell Brand, creating a witty and rebellious protagonist.
The young rabbit destined to follow in his father´s footsteps and become the Easter Bunny, dreams of becoming a drummer in a band, and runs away to Hollywood, befriending Fred, an out-of-job guy, struggling with life.
The Dog Who Saved Easter
A family-friendly film from 2014, the story follows the Bannister family, specifically, their pet Zeus´s adventure.
The family leaves Zeus at a dog´s daycare for the holiday but during his stay a criminal breaks into the building.
The brave dog tries his best to save Easter.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.