By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 14:42

Italy's rugby renaissance: Azzurri break into top 10 after thrilling draw against France in Six Nations clash. Image: Federazione Italiana Rugby / Facebook.

Italy has made a remarkable comeback in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini, securing a spot in the top 10 for the first time since June 2013.

After their thrilling 13-13 draw against France on February 25th, the Azzurri gained a crucial point, boosting their overall rating to 76.58 points and surpassing Fiji in the rankings.

Italy came close to an even higher position, with Paolo Garbisi’s last-minute penalty narrowly missing the mark. Despite this, the draw is a significant achievement, denying France a victory on home turf and marking a milestone for the Italian team.

France, despite losing a full rating point, maintains fourth place in the rankings.

This draw, only the eighth in the competition’s history, wrapped up another exciting weekend of Six Nations action, including wins for Ireland and Scotland on Saturday.

Ireland secured their third bonus point win out of three, defeating Wales 31-7 at the Aviva Stadium. However, the outcome did not affect the ratings of either team significantly.

Reigning champions Ireland hold second place behind South Africa, while Wales remains steady in eighth place.

Scotland’s fourth consecutive Calcutta Cup triumph over England narrowed the gap between the two rivals in the rankings. Despite their 30-21 victory, Scotland fell short of swapping places with fifth-ranked England.

England’s lead over Scotland has reduced significantly, but Scotland needed a larger victory margin to match their all-time high of fifth place in the rankings.