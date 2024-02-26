By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 14:42
Italy's rugby renaissance: Azzurri break into top 10 after thrilling draw against France in Six Nations clash. Image: Federazione Italiana Rugby / Facebook.
Italy has made a remarkable comeback in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini, securing a spot in the top 10 for the first time since June 2013.
After their thrilling 13-13 draw against France on February 25th, the Azzurri gained a crucial point, boosting their overall rating to 76.58 points and surpassing Fiji in the rankings.
Italy came close to an even higher position, with Paolo Garbisi’s last-minute penalty narrowly missing the mark. Despite this, the draw is a significant achievement, denying France a victory on home turf and marking a milestone for the Italian team.
France, despite losing a full rating point, maintains fourth place in the rankings.
This draw, only the eighth in the competition’s history, wrapped up another exciting weekend of Six Nations action, including wins for Ireland and Scotland on Saturday.
Ireland secured their third bonus point win out of three, defeating Wales 31-7 at the Aviva Stadium. However, the outcome did not affect the ratings of either team significantly.
Reigning champions Ireland hold second place behind South Africa, while Wales remains steady in eighth place.
Scotland’s fourth consecutive Calcutta Cup triumph over England narrowed the gap between the two rivals in the rankings. Despite their 30-21 victory, Scotland fell short of swapping places with fifth-ranked England.
England’s lead over Scotland has reduced significantly, but Scotland needed a larger victory margin to match their all-time high of fifth place in the rankings.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.