Latest News in Brief from Almeria

Protecting the schoolchildren parading through Garrucha
Credit: Garrucha Council
As they do every year, members of the Civil Protection Group based in Garrucha were on hand on February 23 to safeguard the large number of school children from the CEIP Ex Mari Orta as they joined in the Carnival Parade.
For some unknown reason, the driver of a vehicle, who may have been unconscious when the accident occurred, drove into a toll booth on the AP-7 at kilometre 911 near to Vera. Emergency services attended but the driver was already dead.
Residents of Almeria Province seem to be having a great deal of luck recently as far as lottery winnings are concerned and one person who purchased a decimo of number 76850 in the February 24 National Lottery won €600,000.
The Local Police in Zurgena have obtained from the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) a new vehicle containing radar which will allow officers to increase road safety as they are able to move the vehicle around the town in order to detect drivers speeding.
Train company RENFE has promised that once the latest phase of works on the Almeria railway system is completed it will be in a position to offer significantly reduced fares on the Almeria to Madrid line.
Attention lovers of gastronomy in Garrucha, the highly anticipated Route of the Tapa 2024 is due to return later this year and will run from April 12 to 21 with a selection of some of the best local cuisine to be savoured.
The food delivery company Just Eat holds competitions asking customers to nominate their favourite restaurant judged by quality of food and delivery.
Two brothers, Juan Manuel and Pedro Segura own three Italian restaurants in Almeria and with more participating restaurants and voters than ever before, their company Stanley & De Marco was named ‘Best South Zone Restaurant’ at an award ceremony in Madrid.
The Certamen de Chirigotas 2024 held at the Water and Health Centre in Albox on Sunday February 25 was completely sold out.
The audience which was predominantly Spanish was delighted to enjoy the music and satire presented by crowd pleasers Chirigota Del Bizcocho, accompanied by Chirigota del Jallullo and Chirigota del Soto local Albox favourites.
The Maritime Rescue Service working in collaboration with the Spanish Armed Forces, scrambled a helicopter from its base in Almeria Port on the morning of Sunday February 25.
They were alerted that a an individual, believed to be a migrant had been spotted in the Alboran Sea and was clearly suffering from hypothermia.
After rescuing the person, he was taken to land where he was handed over to paramedics for immediate treatment before being rushed to hospital for a more detailed examination.
