 Mallorca forest fire

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 12:34

Fire at Albufera de Mallorca Credit: IBANAT @ibanat_IB/X

Mallorca firefighters were recently called to tackle a forest fire that took hold of 1.2 hectares of land.

A forest fire at the Albufera de Mallorca was successfully extinguished by 2:25 pm on Sunday, February 25, affecting 1.2 hectares of cane fields.

The collaborative efforts of the Balearic Institute of Nature (Ibanat) and the Mallorca Fire Department played a crucial role in combating the fire.

According to a social media update by Ibanat, the fire was detected at 11:00 am and was initially assessed as a level 1 threat, manageable with the current resources of the Infobal Plan.

The severity of the fire was quickly downgraded to level 0 by noon, indicating stabilisation and the fire was completely extinguished shortly after.

Fires classified as level 1 have the potential to necessitate protective actions for individuals and properties in the vicinity but do not constitute a collective hazard.

Concurrently, the Ministry of the Natural Environment enforced a prohibition on the use of fire across forest lands, inclusive of approved recreational areas, in response to the elevated risk of forest fires and extreme weather conditions.

Adding to the environmental precautions, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued a yellow alert for the entire Balearic coastline and parts of the interior due to anticipated south-westerly winds reaching speeds between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour.

This incident highlights the vigilance and swift response of Mallorca’s firefighting teams and environmental agencies in safeguarding the island’s natural heritage and its inhabitants.