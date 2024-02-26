Mallorca: News in brief

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 14:09

Alcudia City Council pays tribute to Miquel Iglesias on his 101st birthday. Credit: alcudia.net/ajuntament

Centenarian honoured

Alcudia City Council celebrated Miquel ‘Vinyes’ Iglesias’ 101st birthday, paying tribute to his long life. Mayor Fina Linares, Social Affairs Councillor Carme Garcia, and other officials joined Miquel’s family for the occasion, marking the centenarian’s milestone with a special acknowledgement of his contribution to the community.

Hiker rescued

On Tuesday, February 20, officers from the Guardia Civil rescued a 72-year-old German woman injured while hiking in Cala Boquer, Pollença. After receiving a fall report, GREIM specialists were deployed via helicopter, immobilising her leg with a vacuum splint before transferring her to Son Espases Hospital.

Most humid

Have you ever wondered which European city battles the most with humidity? In a recent study, two Spanish cities topped the list. Palma de Mallorca emerged as Europe’s most humid city, with 116.8 days of excessive humidity. Palma was followed closely by Valencia with 111.8 days and Naples, Italy, with 109.9 humid days annually.

Airport jobs

Azul Handling, related to the Ryanair airline, is recruiting 248 staff for Palma Airport, including ramp agents, passenger agents, and coordinators. Offers range from temporary to permanent contracts, with shifts covering mornings, afternoons, and nights. Apply via SOIB by April 1 for roles with a 25-hour base contract.

United march

Mallorca’s farmers and fishermen joined forces in Madrid on Monday, February 26, supporting a national protest for efficient administrative processes and stricter non-EU import controls. The solidarity march, led by Asaja and UPA representatives, aligns with the EU Agriculture Ministers’ meeting, emphasising the agricultural sector’s critical demands.

Cave discovery

On Saturday, February 24, Two hikers found the body of 67-year-old Mexican David Johnatan Gilling Casados in a Portol cave, in Mallorca. Casados had been missing for two days, it is believed that he could have taken refuge from the rain in the cave and suffered a heart attack.