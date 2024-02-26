Mallorca: News in brief

By John Ensor •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 14:09
Alcudia City Council pays tribute to Miquel Iglesias on his 101st birthday.
Credit: alcudia.net/ajuntament
Alcudia City Council celebrated Miquel ‘Vinyes’ Iglesias’ 101st birthday, paying tribute to his long life. Mayor Fina Linares, Social Affairs Councillor Carme Garcia, and other officials joined Miquel’s family for the occasion, marking the centenarian’s milestone with a special acknowledgement of his contribution to the community.
On Tuesday, February 20, officers from the Guardia Civil rescued a 72-year-old German woman injured while hiking in Cala Boquer, Pollença. After receiving a fall report, GREIM specialists were deployed via helicopter, immobilising her leg with a vacuum splint before transferring her to Son Espases Hospital.
Have you ever wondered which European city battles the most with humidity? In a recent study, two Spanish cities topped the list. Palma de Mallorca emerged as Europe’s most humid city, with 116.8 days of excessive humidity. Palma was followed closely by Valencia with 111.8 days and Naples, Italy, with 109.9 humid days annually.
Azul Handling, related to the Ryanair airline, is recruiting 248 staff for Palma Airport, including ramp agents, passenger agents, and coordinators. Offers range from temporary to permanent contracts, with shifts covering mornings, afternoons, and nights. Apply via SOIB by April 1 for roles with a 25-hour base contract.
Mallorca’s farmers and fishermen joined forces in Madrid on Monday, February 26, supporting a national protest for efficient administrative processes and stricter non-EU import controls. The solidarity march, led by Asaja and UPA representatives, aligns with the EU Agriculture Ministers’ meeting, emphasising the agricultural sector’s critical demands.
On Saturday, February 24, Two hikers found the body of 67-year-old Mexican David Johnatan Gilling Casados in a Portol cave, in Mallorca. Casados had been missing for two days, it is believed that he could have taken refuge from the rain in the cave and suffered a heart attack.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.