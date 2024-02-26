Manga happening in Almeria Capital

By John Smith • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 14:21

Expect to see many expert Cosplayers Credit: Japan Weekend X

Almeria is no stranger to the wonders of Manga which hails from Japan and this year, beautifully turned out Cosplayers will congregate in the city.

ExpoOtaku Almeria 2024

This year, the Cabo de Gata Conference Centre will be hosting ExpoOtaku Almeria 2024 from Friday March 1 to Sunday March 3.

There are three main themes to the event, Cosplay, KPOP and video games with prizes for those who participate in each section.

Opening times and prices are as follow; Friday, from 1pm to 9pm with entry costing €6, Saturday, from 10am to 9pm with entry costing €8 and Sunday 10am to 8pm with entry costing €8 or season tickets can be purchased with discounts.

So much to enjoy

There will be a number of workshops and competitions, stalls selling all of the latest comics and much more as well as tattoo artists, musicians, body painting, voice over experts from anime and video games and of course large numbers of cosplayers including Alisyoun, Eothen and Jackwise Clown.