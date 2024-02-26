Trending:

Manga happening in Almeria Capital

By John Smith • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 14:21

Expect to see many expert Cosplayers Credit: Japan Weekend X

Almeria is no stranger to the wonders of Manga which hails from Japan and this year, beautifully turned out Cosplayers will congregate in the city.

ExpoOtaku Almeria 2024

This year, the Cabo de Gata Conference Centre will be hosting ExpoOtaku Almeria 2024 from Friday March 1 to Sunday March 3.

There are three main themes to the event, Cosplay, KPOP and video games with prizes for those who participate in each section.

Opening times and prices  are as follow; Friday, from 1pm to 9pm with entry costing €6, Saturday, from 10am to 9pm with entry costing €8 and Sunday 10am to 8pm with entry costing €8 or season tickets can be purchased with discounts.

So much to enjoy

There will be a number of workshops and competitions, stalls selling all of the latest comics and much more as well as tattoo artists, musicians, body painting, voice over experts from anime and video games and of course large numbers of cosplayers including Alisyoun, Eothen and Jackwise Clown.

Written by

John Smith

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica. Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene. Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development. Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

