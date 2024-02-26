Maritime Museum’s delayed reopening

By John Ensor • Updated: 26 Feb 2024 • 16:38

Maritime Museum of Mallorca Credt: conselldemallorca.cat

The Consell de Mallorca has announced a series of setbacks delaying the much-anticipated reopening of the Maritime Museum of Mallorca’s ses Voltes headquarters.

Initially hindered by the lack of an evacuation plan and a malfunctioning fire detection system, the project now faces additional challenges.

Recently installed fire hoses were found not connected to the water supply, compounded by a critical lack of water pressure in the area. These latest revelations necessitate significant remedial work.

Antonia Roca, Vice President of the Consell de Mallorca and Minister of Culture and Heritage, explained the predicament: ‘We have found that the fire hoses, recently installed, are not connected to the water supply and, in fact, a 2018 report already warned that water cannot reach the area due to the lack of pressure in the pipes.’

Efforts are underway to address these deficiencies to ensure the venue’s safety for public reopening.

Furthermore, the museum, owned by the Palma City Council, is undergoing negotiations for a new space transfer agreement, facilitating its legal operation by the Consell de Mallorca.

Until these issues are resolved, the Maritime Museum’s Sóller headquarters will extend its operating hours. This location will serve as an alternative for scheduled school and association visits, with museum staff also offering off-site workshops.

This series of setbacks underscores the complexities involved in maintaining and upgrading historical buildings for public use.

Ensuring the safety and accessibility of such cultural treasures requires a delicate balance between preservation and modern compliance standards.

The community eagerly awaits the resolution of these issues, anticipating the day when the Maritime Museum of Mallorca can once again welcome visitors to its Palma headquarters.