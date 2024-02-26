Mesmerising acoustic music in Alicante

By Anna Akopyan •
Entre Bambalinas, Alicante live music
On March 7, at 9 pm, Entre Bambalinas in Alicante invites visitors to immerse themselves into an evening of exquisite drinks and a soulful acoustic live band.
The international jazz and blues band will play live at the tapas bar and restaurant, Entre Bambalinas, presenting Cintia Mateo on the vocals, the Argentian guitarist, Ariel Campos, Hector
Ariel Campos on electric guitar from Argentina Volce O´Neil on double bass and Tano Leon on percussion.
Entre Bambalinas is Alicante´s central establishment for holding flamenco concerts, and live music and offering a variety of Mediterranean dishes, as well as classic wines and original cocktails.
The evening will be filled with a relaxing, mesmerising atmosphere to the sound of classic jazz and blues songs, rendered to soft acoustic versions.
The entries have to be booked beforehand through Entre Bambalinas´ Facebook page.
The admission is €10.
