Palma’s lost and found

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 11:48

Lost and found. Credit: asiandelight

In 2023, Palma’s Recovered Objects Office hit a new milestone, collecting a total of 10,085 lost objects.

This achievement is a clear indication of the strong community spirit prevailing in the city. Over 60 per cent of these items were various documents and wallets, reflecting the common items residents and visitors tend to misplace. Additionally, the office received 791 mobile phones, a testament to the digital age’s challenges.

The Palma City Council has been vocal in its appreciation for the city’s residents, whose altruism has been crucial in reuniting people with their lost belongings.

Of the total objects found, 2,769 were successfully returned to their owners, thanks to the office’s efficient staff.

In a notable gesture of international cooperation, the German Consulate intervened to collect 770 objects for non-resident Germans, facilitating their return to rightful owners.

Located on Jaume Lluis Garau Street, the office, staffed by four Local Police agents, responds to an average of 80 inquiries daily.

This service is not just about managing lost and found items; it represents the essence of Palma’s community – one that extends its care not only to its residents but also to its visitors.

The statistics illustrate the city’s commitment to looking out for one another, with the helps of Mallorca’s dedicated officers.