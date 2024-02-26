Pollenca welcomes new €4.2M health facility

By John Ensor • Updated: 26 Feb 2024 • 17:41

Laying the foundation stone of the new health centre in Pollenca Credit: Caib.es

The Balearic Islands are set to bolster their healthcare with the construction of a new, state-of-the-art health centre and continuing care point (PAC) in Pollenca.

Spearheaded by President Marga Prohens, with a generous budget of €4.235 million and a 14-month completion timeline, the new facility is poised to significantly improve healthcare services in Mallorca.

Located on the Can Conill site, the centre will sprawl over 2,012 square metres, tripling the capacity of the current premises. It’s designed to be the cornerstone of the Cassandra lung cancer screening project, integrating efforts from across the autonomous communities.

‘A program that in the Balearic Islands will be implemented by the Hospital d’Inca, however, with the Pollenca PAC as a reference centre,’ Prohens emphasised.

Besides cancer screening, the centre will offer obstetric care, rehabilitation services, and an oral health unit, addressing a wide range of healthcare needs.

The inclusion of a spacious parking area and diverse consultation rooms underscores the government’s commitment to accessible and comprehensive healthcare.

This project is part of a broader €435 million investment into health infrastructure over the next three years, aimed at modernizing and expanding services. ‘This health centre shows that the Government invests in health infrastructure,’ Prohens remarked, indicating a significant step towards improving primary care and prevention capabilities in Mallorca.

The initiative reflects a strategic move to replace outdated facilities with modern infrastructure, focusing on the critical axes of healthcare: resolution capacity and prevention.

As Pollença prepares for this significant upgrade, the local community anticipates a future where quality healthcare is not just a goal but a reality.