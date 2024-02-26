By Anna Ellis • Updated: 26 Feb 2024 • 12:34

Margaret Forshaw receiving her Gold Certificate. Image: RNATB

Naval tradition

The February meeting of the Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch (RNATB) was filled with pride and special recognition for dedicated members.

Chairman, Ship Mate (S/M) Tony Jenkins was awarded special RNATB certificates to honour his commitment and loyalty.

Margaret Forshaw BEM received a Gold Certificate for her 20 years of support alongside her late husband, John Forshaw, who was also a founding member.

S/M Bryan Dalton was awarded a Bronze Certificate for his 10 years of membership.

Additionally, the meeting included the usual events, such as the Ex RN Ditty, where retired RN personnel share anecdotes from their service, and Tot Time, where toasts are made to various events, including Valentine’s Day, St. David’s Day, and the health of King Charles III.

Valentine’s Day Highlights

The RNATB celebrated its third event of the year with a Valentine’s Dinner at Little Italy Restaurant near Cabo Roja on February 14.

The venue was beautifully decorated by RNATB Assistant Social Secretary, Lenny Manning, and his Bosun’s Mate, Angie Manning, with a romantic ambiance for the occasion.

Each guest received thoughtful gifts, including a personalised Valentine’s card, a bottle of sparkling wine, a red rose, a handmade chocolate heart, and a heart-shaped brooch, all prepared and presented by S/M Angie Manning on behalf of secret admirers.

The atmosphere was filled with love and excitement as guests enjoyed the delicious food and excellent service provided by Little Italy’s chef and waitstaff.

Despite the absence of dancing, guests indulged in lively conversation and perhaps a bit of wine-induced romance.

The evening included an eagerly anticipated raffle with numerous prizes, expertly coordinated by RNATB Raffle Co-ordinator, Nicola Louden, and Assistant Raffle Co-ordinator, Kim Hemingfield, adding to the excitement of the night.

Looking ahead

Members are now looking forward to the next meeting and what surprises it may bring.

For those interested in joining or learning more about the RNATB, meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 5:00.PM at the Lakeview Bar & Restaurant in Alicante.

Alternatively, contact Tony Jenkins by email: ChairmanRNATB@Gmail.com, by phone at (+34) 693866709 or by WhatsApp on (+44) 70576117222, the Treasurer, Carl Louden by email carllouden@msn.com or by WhatsApp on (+34)678518202 or the Secretary, Steve Hemigfield, by email at SecretaryRNATB@gmail.com or via WhatsApp at (+34) 711011372.