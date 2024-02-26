By Anna Ellis •
Sweet tradition revival: Elche launches 'Sweet Bonfire Contest' to celebrate Easter. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Elche City Council is launching the senior “bonfire” contest for the first time to celebrate the traditional Easter cake, Mona de Pascua.
The cooking contest will be held on March 16 at 10:30.AM at the Elche Congress Centre.
Registration opened on Monday, February 26, and will close on March 8 and is open to residents aged 60 and older who are registered in the municipality.
Registered participants must also attend an informational meeting at the Casa del Mayor on Tuesday, March 12 at 11:00.AM to get information regarding the contest details.
The councillor in charge, Aurora Rodil, highlighted the significance of the bonfire dessert, a staple on elders’ tables for generations, with each family having their unique recipe while preserving its essence.
Rodil encouraged all adults to participate in the contest to keep this Elche tradition alive.
Contestants can bring their families to compete with their creations for the prize and enjoy a fun time tasting the sweet accompanied by chocolate.
The councillor confirmed: “It’s a sweet day not to be missed!”
