By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 8:34
Bay City Rollers. Image: Rollermania with The Legendaries / Facebook.
Rockers in Orihuela, get ready for a blast from the past with Rollermania!
Join The Legendaries, Les McKeown’s touring band, as they play the classic hits of the Bay City Rollers on May 9.
The party kicks off at Restaurante Los Cucalos with dinner from 7:00.PM to 9:00.PM, followed by the main event.
The opening act starts at 9:00.PM, leading up to the main show, with music to keep the party going afterwards.
Don’t miss out on this nostalgic night of music and fun! Restaurante Los Cucalos is located at Avenida de Montezenia, 1B, 03189 Orihuela.
For more details and tickets, visit the website: rewindspain.es
Rock fans, get ready to rock out with “The Rocking Outlaws” on March 2nd in Quesada!
They’ll be playing 50s and 60s Rock and Roll and Country covers.
To book your table, call (+34) 966 717 028 or head to The Club at Toledo, 18, 03170 in Rojales, Quesada.
Don’t miss this chance to enjoy some classic tunes and great vibes!
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
