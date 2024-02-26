Verdi’s epic opera premieres in Mallorca

By John Ensor •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 9:37
Operatic cast
Credit: conselldemallorca.cat
Mallorca’s cultural landscape is set to be enriched with the premiere of Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘The Force of Destiny’ at the Teatre Principal of Palma, as part of its XXXVIII Opera Season.
This announcement from the Consell de Mallorca places Alessandra di Giorgio and Francesco Pio Galasso in the spotlight, performing in lead roles for the first time in the opera season’s history.
Antonia Roca, Vice President of the Consell de Mallorca and Minister of Culture and Heritage, has highlighted this event as a pivotal moment of the season.
Scheduled for February 28, with subsequent shows on March 1 and 3, this production brings to life a tale of forbidden love and fate, under the direction of Pier Francesco Maestrini and the musical leadership of Gianluca Marciano.
The cast includes talents such as Damiano Salerno and Ketevan Kemoklidze, supported by the Balearic Islands Symphony Orchestra and the Teatro Principal Choir, offering a testament to the opera’s enduring appeal and complexity.
‘The Force of Destiny’ has often been shrouded in a ‘bad reputation’ due to unfortunate incidents since its premiere. However, its artistic excellence has never been in question.
This Mallorca debut represents not only a significant cultural event but also a reflection of the island’s growing stature as a centre for the performing arts.
The opera’s narrative, dealing with themes of societal prejudice, love, and tragedy, resonates across cultures and eras, making it a compelling choice for this season.
As Mallorca continues to emerge as a significant hub for culture in the Mediterranean, the staging of Verdi’s masterpiece highlights the island’s commitment to presenting works of international renown.
This production not only enriches the local cultural offering but also positions Mallorca as a destination for opera enthusiasts from around the world.
In bringing ‘The Force of Destiny’ to its stage, the Teatre Principal of Palma invites audiences to explore the depths of human emotion and the inexorable pull of fate, set against the backdrop of Verdi’s breathtaking music.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.