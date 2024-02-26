Wings of Freedom for Women’s Day

By John Smith • Updated: 26 Feb 2024 • 13:49

Promoting equality through the wings of freedom Credit: Cuevas del Almanzora Council

According to the Cuevas del Almanzora Council “Equality gives us the wings of freedom” and this will be the main theme on March 8 in the fight against Gender Violence.

International Women’s Day

It is International Women’s Day on that date but the Council wants to highlight the fact that women are still being abused around the world.

Councillor for Equality, Melchora Caparrós made her opinion clear as she said “Being a woman today, in many places in the world, is almost a tragedy, because simply by being a woman, her rights and freedom are eliminated.

“That is immoral, unfair, it is indecent, but, furthermore, it is unsustainable, since there is no progress in a society if equality between men and women does not exist.”

Whilst accepting that Spain was making major strides towards equality through its 8M programme, she added that “there is still a lot of work to do so that being a woman does not mean enduring machismo and inequality.”

Inspired by Frida Kahlo

Amongst the events planned, much importance is being given to the quote by Mexican artist and feminist Frida Kahlo who proclaimed “Feet, why do I want you if I have wings to fly” and there will be a photo call based on that phrase, hiking, workshops, children’s books aimed at educating the very young and a special dinner, at Restaurante Perejil on March 8 costing €35 per person with reservations required by calling 950 618 462.